Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton, MI
View Map
Dennis Shipan Obituary
Dennis Shipan

- - Dennis Gerard Shipan. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Dennis Shipan, loving husband of the late Sharon (nee Krajewski) passed away on his birthday at the age of 67. Dennis was born in 1952 in Detroit to Leonard and Wanda (nee Korczakowski). Both he and his father worked at Zantop International Airlines at Willow Run Airport. Dennis and Sharon were married on April 25, 2009. Dennis had a passion for travel and sports, particularly golfing, and was a member of the Polish Century Club, Knights of Columbus, and the John W. Smith Old Timers Club. Dennis if fondly remembered for his friendly, kind hearted personality by all his friends and family members. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, wife Sharon, and his brother in law William Krajewski. He is survived by many cousins and his in sister in law Karen Krajewski. A memorial mass will held at 10 AM Saturday June 8, 2019 at Saint Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church, 41300 Romeo Plank, Clinton Township MI 48038 . Family will be receiving friends stating at 9:30 AM.

Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
