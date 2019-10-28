Resources
Canton - Teeters, Dennis age 69 of Canton. Cherished husband of Maryellen for over 43 years. Beloved dad of Amanda Joy and Chris Dennis. Dear brother of Tommy and the late Larry. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday 4pm-8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan). Funeral Thursday gathering 10am with 11am service at the funeral home. Burial will take place Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio at 2pm. Please visit online guestbook at www.fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
