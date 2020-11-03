Dennis V. Blaszczyk
Detroit - Dennis V. Blaszczyk age 70 of Detroit, died November 3,2020. Son of the late Henry and Gertrude. Survived by his son Nicholas (Jody) Blaszczyk , daughter Christina Wilson and many grandchildren. Sister of Marcia Jagoda, Hank Blaszczyk and predeceased by his twin brother Daniel. Instate Thursday November 5,2020, 9 AM at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell in Detroit for a 10 am funeral mass. Dennis loved to have a good time, to make people smile and he loved his Budweiser. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com
