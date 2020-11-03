1/
Dennis V. Blaszczyk
Dennis V. Blaszczyk

Detroit - Dennis V. Blaszczyk age 70 of Detroit, died November 3,2020. Son of the late Henry and Gertrude. Survived by his son Nicholas (Jody) Blaszczyk , daughter Christina Wilson and many grandchildren. Sister of Marcia Jagoda, Hank Blaszczyk and predeceased by his twin brother Daniel. Instate Thursday November 5,2020, 9 AM at Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell in Detroit for a 10 am funeral mass. Dennis loved to have a good time, to make people smile and he loved his Budweiser. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or to share a message.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
