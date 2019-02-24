|
Denny Steventon
St. Clair Shores - Denny Steventon, born May 25, 1954 to Edward 'Joe' and Esther in St. Clair Shores, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 18, 2019.
Nothing was more important to Denny than his family. In addition to his loving wife Dawn of 30 years, he is survived by his sisters, Lois Steventon, Sandy Balderach, Beth (Rich) Martin, in-laws Tim Taggart (Mary), Laura (Mike) Vizard, Brenda Johnson, Teresa Antcliff (Michael) also many nieces and nephews who continued to bring joy into his life.
Denny joined the Sterling Heights Police Department where he served for 12 years before deciding to make a career change to electrical contracting. This decision led to their move to Florida. He and Dawn settled in Orlando where he became owner of Continental Electric until he retired. After Denny retired he enjoyed spending his time golfing, boating and fishing. He also loved gadgets and fast cars and his new found interest soccer.
Denny and Dawn enjoyed traveling. He especially looked forward to the Bahamas and Costa Rica for fishing. Denny also loved relaxing on the beaches of Hawaii and Aruba. One of his favorite spots was in Stuart, FL where they had their boat the 'Double D' docked.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name at , Law Enforcement Memorial in D.C., Ocean Preservation or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019