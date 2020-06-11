Dessie Marks- - June 9, 2020, Age 92. Beloved wife of the late James for 69 years. Dear mother of Larry (Linda), Tim (Valeri) and the late Ron (Cheryle). Cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 10. Sister of Beverly Koker. Preceded in death by five siblings. Our mom lived for all her family. She baked and sewed, enjoyed Scrabble and bowling, and had a witty remark to the very end. She taught Sunday School for many years and drove seniors to medical appointments. Her life centered around family, faith, and service. Burial will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Grace Baptist Church or Seasons Hospice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at