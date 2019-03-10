|
|
DIANA DULOCK
- - born September 15, 1942, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 1, 2019. Diana was born in Detroit, Michigan to Matthew and Violet (Canfield) Dulock. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Matthew Dulock Jr. Devoted mother to Anna (Dupree) Ngo and Anna's husband, Tom Ngo. Dedicated and beloved grandmother to Alex and Olivia Ngo, as well as her two standard poodles, Maddie and Shadow. Diana was a devoted daughter to Matthew and Violet, always there for them in whatever they needed. In later years, she was the primary caregiver for her mother. During her lifetime, she showed kindness to many, but never asked for anything in return. In addition to helping with her parents, she also helped care for her aunt and often visited the elderly in her neighborhood to check on them. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24th, 2019, 1-6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in Diana's name can be made to Michigan Humane Society.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019