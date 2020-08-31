Diana Kathryn Macalpine Orth
Diane Kathryn Macalpine Orth, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully on August 29, 2020. Diane was preceded in death by her husband (Hermann) and her parents. Survived by her four children and nine grandchildren: Christine (Tim) Wedge, Parker, Eleanor, Margaret; Denise (Dan) Berg, Emily, Andrew; Stephanie (John Michalik), Sarah, Julia, Hannah; Andrea (Bill Monty), Max. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 3000 East Twelve Mile Road, Warren, MI, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with visitation from 2pm - 4pm and a brief service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
). https://everloved.com/life-of/diane-orth/