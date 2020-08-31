1/1
Diana Kathryn Macalpine Orth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Kathryn Macalpine Orth

Diane Kathryn Macalpine Orth, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully on August 29, 2020. Diane was preceded in death by her husband (Hermann) and her parents. Survived by her four children and nine grandchildren: Christine (Tim) Wedge, Parker, Eleanor, Margaret; Denise (Dan) Berg, Emily, Andrew; Stephanie (John Michalik), Sarah, Julia, Hannah; Andrea (Bill Monty), Max. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 3000 East Twelve Mile Road, Warren, MI, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with visitation from 2pm - 4pm and a brief service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org). https://everloved.com/life-of/diane-orth/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved