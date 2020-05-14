Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
For more information about
Diana Gilbert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Rose Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Rose Gilbert Obituary
Diana Rose Gilbert

Royal Oak - Diana Rose Gilbert (Woods) of Royal Oak and Troy passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10th at the age of 82. Diana was born in Wheeling West Virginia on October 14, 1937 to Rose and William Woods. Diana attended Wayne State University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1959 and taught 3rd and 4th grade until starting her family in 1961. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul L.Gilbert Jr. and her daughter, Allison Rose Attard (Gilbert). She is survived by her daughters Diana Copland (Guy), Melissa Harbeck (Richard), and Andrea Goldie (Shawn). She was so very loved by all her grandchildren; Robert and Daniel Nebergall, Victoria Sumrall (Derk), Halle Rose Attard, Richard, Claire, and Sarah Harbeck, Nicholas and Jenna Goldie, and her great grandchildren Eli and Nora Sumrall. A private family grave-side service has been held at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anne's Mead Angel Fund, assisting those residents with care costs, would be greatly appreciated. See funeral home website for direct link.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oak
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -