Royal Oak - Diana Rose Gilbert (Woods) of Royal Oak and Troy passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10th at the age of 82. Diana was born in Wheeling West Virginia on October 14, 1937 to Rose and William Woods. Diana attended Wayne State University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1959 and taught 3rd and 4th grade until starting her family in 1961. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul L.Gilbert Jr. and her daughter, Allison Rose Attard (Gilbert). She is survived by her daughters Diana Copland (Guy), Melissa Harbeck (Richard), and Andrea Goldie (Shawn). She was so very loved by all her grandchildren; Robert and Daniel Nebergall, Victoria Sumrall (Derk), Halle Rose Attard, Richard, Claire, and Sarah Harbeck, Nicholas and Jenna Goldie, and her great grandchildren Eli and Nora Sumrall. A private family grave-side service has been held at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anne's Mead Angel Fund, assisting those residents with care costs, would be greatly appreciated. See funeral home website for direct link.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020