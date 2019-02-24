|
|
Diane D. Darcey
Shelby Twp. - February 22, 2019 Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Dear mother of the late Darlene "Cookie" (the late Terry) Davis. Proud grandmother of Shelley (Don) Chinn and Dena (Lance) Chaldecott. Loving great-grandmother of Abigail, Samantha, Max, and Chase. Sister of the late Milan Gostovich. Aunt of Mary Jo Darcey, Sandy Flatt, Jim Gostovich, and Scott Gostovich. Memorial donations to WoundedWarriorProject.org are welcome. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019