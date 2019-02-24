Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Darcey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane D. Darcey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane D. Darcey Obituary
Diane D. Darcey

Shelby Twp. - February 22, 2019 Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Dear mother of the late Darlene "Cookie" (the late Terry) Davis. Proud grandmother of Shelley (Don) Chinn and Dena (Lance) Chaldecott. Loving great-grandmother of Abigail, Samantha, Max, and Chase. Sister of the late Milan Gostovich. Aunt of Mary Jo Darcey, Sandy Flatt, Jim Gostovich, and Scott Gostovich. Memorial donations to WoundedWarriorProject.org are welcome. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.