Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Private
To be announced at a later date
Diane F. Scott

Diane F. Scott

Northville - Age 82, of Northville, formerly of Plymouth, passed away May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Scott. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Crystal), Judson (Amy), Jason (Joy) and Nichole (Jim) Gallagher. Dear sister of Kenneth (Chris) Pfent. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Jessica, Lucas, Judson Jr., Alexander, Jacob, Darby, Ryan, and Sarah. Diane graduated from Denby High School in 1956 and from Eastern Michigan University in 1960. Teaching for a short time before dedicating all her time to her most important job as a mom. Diane was a wonderful woman who shared so much unconditional love with family and friends. She loved spending family vacations in Singer Island, Florida and going to Las Vegas, Nevada. Her international travels with her family included Bali, Bangkok, London, Scotland, Wales, Paris, Puerto Vallarta, and Monte Carlo. Diane enjoyed 32 years of travel with the TNT ladies from Meadowbrook, loved her shopping trips to Boston with her daughter and sister-in-law Jean, and appreciated her relaxing vacations to the family cottage in Lewiston. Due to the limitations caused by COVID-19 the family will be having private services. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, with a card, or a phone call. Contributions appreciated to the Henry Ford Hospice. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 17, 2020
