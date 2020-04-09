Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Beloved wife of Harvey Hauer. Dear mother of Nicole (Mark) Snover. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Snover. Devoted sister of the late Larry (Irene) Kronen. Dearest daughter of the late Lou and Belle Kronen. Also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
