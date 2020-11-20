Diane Jane Smith
Macomb Township, MI - Age 75, of Macomb Township, MI passed peacefully Wednesday morning November 18, 2020 with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Frank, children, Tim (Ivana) and Carie, granddaughter, Sienna, brother, Henry (Hank) Kwiatkowski, and numerous extended family members and lifelong friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home. Please visit http://jurkiewiczwilkfh.com/index.php/2020/11/20/diane-jane-smith-nee-kwiatkowski/
for further information.