Macomb Township, MI - Age 75, of Macomb Township, MI passed peacefully Wednesday morning November 18, 2020 with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Frank, children, Tim (Ivana) and Carie, granddaughter, Sienna, brother, Henry (Hank) Kwiatkowski, and numerous extended family members and lifelong friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home. Please visit http://jurkiewiczwilkfh.com/index.php/2020/11/20/diane-jane-smith-nee-kwiatkowski/ for further information.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
