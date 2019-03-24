Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak
529 Hendrie Blvd
Royal Oak, MI

- - March 21, 2019, Age 81. Loving wife of the late Robert for 58 years, and also survived by four children, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister. Family will receive friends Monday 5-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Tuesday 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, 529 Hendrie Blvd. Memorial tributes to or Salvation Army.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
