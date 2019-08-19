|
Diane L. Trudell
Waterford - August 17, 2019; age 80; Beloved wife of the late Thomas for 50 years; Loving mother of Beth Trudell, Amy Trudell and Matt (Kelly) Trudell; Daughter of the late Walter and Helen Veatch; Sister of the late Susanne Veatch; Dear grandmother of Jared, Kelly Mae, Christian and Tyler; Great-grandmother of Aurora; Also cherished by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Trudell was a teacher with the Royal Oak School District, was a member of the Elks Lodge in Howell and also was an avid reader. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Howell. Memorials may be made to the Elks Lodge. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 19, 2019