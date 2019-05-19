|
Diane Layou
- - Diane Layou went home to be with the Lord May 12, 2019. A genuine woman, full of love and grace, Diane cherished her relationship with the Lord. Diane represented God's love in her everyday life. She was a warm, humble, selfless, kind, gentle, giving, beautiful, woman devoted to her family. Diane is survived by her two daughters, her granddaughter, her three sisters and her brother. Please contact the family for funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019