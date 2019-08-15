|
|
Diane Pargoff
Dearborn Heights - Pargoff, Diane. August 13, 2019. Age 86 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of James, Deborah (Paul), and Philip (Michelle). Dearest grandmother of Amie, David, Daniel, Chandra (Dave), Angelina (Levi), Nicholas, Nathaniel (Sarah), Allison, Michael, and Jennifer. Loving great-grandmother. Dearest sister of Sylvia, Angie, and Viola. Diane will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. with prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Friday 10:00 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. funeral service to follow at St. Clement Orthodox Church, 19600 Ford Rd., Dearborn. Interment Grand Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Clement Orthodox Church. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Diane's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019