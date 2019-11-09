Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
BETH ABRAHAM CEMETERY
Diane Rapaport, age 81, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Diane was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend to many. She celebrated a blessed 63 years of matrimony to Bernie Rapaport. Thankfully, Diane joined him as a working partner for many years before her illness. She is survived by her brother Gerald Thurswell (Monica), and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Dearest daughter Karen, the love of her life, recently passed. Diane was the daughter of the late Harry and Lillian Thurswell. GRAVESIDE SERVICE SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10 FOLLOWED BY INTERMENT AT BETH ABRAHAM CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
