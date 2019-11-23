|
Diane Rioux
Plymouth - November 22, 2019 age 75. Beloved wife of John, very loving mother of 7 and proud grandma of 19 beautiful grandchildren. Dear sister of 4. Remembered by her infectious laughter, joyous smile, unbreakable faith and genuine love of children. Visitation Tuesday, November 26th, 3-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth (btwn Beck and Sheldon). In state Wednesday November 27th 10AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Road, Plymouth (at Beck). Memorials may be made to the . To share a memory please visit Vermeulen.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019