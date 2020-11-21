Diane Simone Kovacs
(January 12, 1942 -
November 17, 2020)
Beloved wife of Andrew Kovacs Jr. Loving mother of James (Bridget) Kovacs and David (Tara) Kovacs. Cherished grandmother of Landon Kovacs, Rose Kovacs, Lydia Kovacs, Thomas Kovacs, and Catherine Kovacs. Dear daughter of the late Abdon and Simone Sevonty. Sister of Janet and the late Robert.
Diane was passionate about genealogy, tracing her family history back to the fourteen hundreds. She was a doting mother and wife, devoted to her family.
Instate Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 am with a funeral mass at 10:30 am at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48375.
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.
Memorial donations in Diane's honor may be made to Church of the Holy Family in Novi, MI.
Online condolences can be sent to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
.