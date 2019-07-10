Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
68035 S. Main St.
Richmond, MI
Diane Theresa Bartolomucci


1940 - 2019
Diane Theresa Bartolomucci Obituary
Diane Theresa Bartolomucci

- - Diane T. Bartolomucci, 79, died on June 23, 2019 at McLaren Macomb Hospital. She was born March 3, 1940 in Detroit, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Kudzia) Dierwa.

Diane graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. Following her graduation she Married Gary Bartolomucci on February 7, 1959, celebrating 60 years of marriage. A loyal wife and mother of five, dedicated to her husband and children and grandchildren. Diane also treasured her four-legged friend and constant companion Daisy. She always had a smile that would light up a room. One word to describe this incredible women was "SWEET HEART".

Her greatest joy in life are her 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Droska, her brother Edward Dierwa and granddaughter Jenna Bartolomucci.

Diane is survived by her husband Gary Bartolomucci, Algonac, MI; Mark (son) & Laura Bartolomucci, Applegate, MI, Sue (daughter) & Paul Claerhout, Algonac, MI, Lynn (daughter) Redmond, Macomb, MI, Dean (son) & Carol Bartolomucci, Columbus, MI, Steven (son) & Julia Bartolomucci, Algonac, MI. Also survived by her sister Maryann Follmer of Novi, MI and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 P.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 68035 S. Main St., Richmond, MI 48062, Dinner Following Service at Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be made to the family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 10, 2019
