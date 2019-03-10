Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady on the River Parish
Marine City, MI
View Map
East China - Diane V. Wilk, 73, of East China entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank and Victoria Wilk. She held a long-standing career as a medical transcriptionist at Holy Cross Hospital and then at the St. John Riverview Hospital where she retired. Diane was a member of Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church. She was active in volunteering for the Kidney Association. Diane is survived by her sister, Marie (Vito) Bica; a brother-in-law, Ralph Brody; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Brody; and a nephew, Joseph Bica. Visitation 3-8:00pm Monday, March 11th in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Mass at 11:00am Tuesday in Our Lady on the River Parish, Marine City. For more information or to send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
