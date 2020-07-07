1/1
Dianne Balos
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Balos

Dianne Balos, age 82, born February 25, 1938, passed away July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel C. Balos. Loving mother to David (Rosemary) and Michael (Dr. Mary). Dear grandmother to Alex, Michaela, Melody, and Matthew. Sister to her late twin, Joanne (the late William) Eckstein, her late brother Kenneth (MaryAnne) Antczak. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Sophie (the late George) Balos and by many nieces and nephews. Dianne was a retired music teacher who taught at L'Anse Creuse Public Schools. She was the church organist at St. Dorothy's Catholic Church in Warren, Michigan for many years. Dianne enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and was a fanatical golfer for many years and also had a love of the casinos in her later years; she claimed she never lost. Visitation Monday, July 13, from 3-8 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Township. Funeral Tuesday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m. with instate at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The ARC at https://ARCMI/donate/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Lying in State
09:30 AM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved