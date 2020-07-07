Dianne Balos



Dianne Balos, age 82, born February 25, 1938, passed away July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel C. Balos. Loving mother to David (Rosemary) and Michael (Dr. Mary). Dear grandmother to Alex, Michaela, Melody, and Matthew. Sister to her late twin, Joanne (the late William) Eckstein, her late brother Kenneth (MaryAnne) Antczak. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Sophie (the late George) Balos and by many nieces and nephews. Dianne was a retired music teacher who taught at L'Anse Creuse Public Schools. She was the church organist at St. Dorothy's Catholic Church in Warren, Michigan for many years. Dianne enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and was a fanatical golfer for many years and also had a love of the casinos in her later years; she claimed she never lost. Visitation Monday, July 13, from 3-8 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Township. Funeral Tuesday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m. with instate at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The ARC at https://ARCMI/donate/









