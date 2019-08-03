Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Latter Day Saints
7575 N. Hix Rd
Dianne L. Smith

Canton - Passed away July 29, 2019 age 67. Loving mother of Michael Pavlichek, Leta Allegra and Crystal Ross. Cherished grandmother of Winter, Jordan, Anastasia, Raine, Mina and Liam. Proud great-grandmother of Emmaline. Dear sister of Robert Cramb, Vicky Morris, Guy Cramb, Mark Cramb and Kim Guine. Memorial Service at 2 pm on Friday at Church of the Latter Day Saints, 7575 N. Hix Rd.(N. of Warren). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019
