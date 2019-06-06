|
DICK GRAY
- - Dick Gray passed away May 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Dick worked for Chevrolet Engineering for 39 years. Loving husband of Kathy for 39 years. Beloved father Wendy Raskin (Larry), Leslie Gray and Steve Gray (Marina). Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Samantha, Trevor, Adam, Chloe, Chase, and Aiden. Family will receive friends from 3-8pm on Friday, June 7, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). Funeral Service Saturday 10am in the Funeral Home. Visitation on Saturday, June 8, begins at 9:30am. Family prefers memorial tributes to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019