Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dick Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dick Gray


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dick Gray Obituary
DICK GRAY

- - Dick Gray passed away May 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Dick worked for Chevrolet Engineering for 39 years. Loving husband of Kathy for 39 years. Beloved father Wendy Raskin (Larry), Leslie Gray and Steve Gray (Marina). Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Samantha, Trevor, Adam, Chloe, Chase, and Aiden. Family will receive friends from 3-8pm on Friday, June 7, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). Funeral Service Saturday 10am in the Funeral Home. Visitation on Saturday, June 8, begins at 9:30am. Family prefers memorial tributes to the .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now