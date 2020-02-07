|
|
Dickranouhie Keshishian
Beverly Hills, MI - DICKRANOUHIE "Dickie" KESHISHIAN Peacefully passed away with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Levon Keshishian. Dearest Mother of Isabel Kesh; the late Carol Banks. Loving Grandmother of Andrew Metry and Xavier Perez; Christine (Corey) Cicci; Shana (Simon) Graaff. Dear Sister of the late Lucie Messrobian (Ronald) Goldman; Dr. Garabed (Anne) Messrobian;Alice (Aram) Kakousian. Also many other relatives, friends and neighbors. According to her wishes, a private funeral is planned. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be sent to either the Armenian Congregational Church www.accgd.org or Armenian Missionary Association www.amaa.org . Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View her obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020