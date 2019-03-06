|
Dimitris Kosta
Trenton - Age 84, passed away on March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Loving father of Angela Kheir and Ephraim, grandfather of Mary Alice Kheir and Alexis (Leland) Robbins. Dear brother of Demetra (the late Peter) Petroff. Visitation Thursday 4 pm at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 39851 Five Mile Road (at Haggerty) Plymouth. Trisagion 7:30 pm. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m., until 10 a.m. Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019