Services
Nativity of-Virgin Mary Chr
39851 5 Mile Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
39851 Five Mile Road (at Haggerty)
Plymouth, MI
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
39851 Five Mile Road (at Haggerty)
Plymouth, MI
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
39851 Five Mile Road (at Haggerty)
Plymouth, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
39851 Five Mile Road (at Haggerty)
Plymouth, MI
Trenton - Age 84, passed away on March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Loving father of Angela Kheir and Ephraim, grandfather of Mary Alice Kheir and Alexis (Leland) Robbins. Dear brother of Demetra (the late Peter) Petroff. Visitation Thursday 4 pm at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 39851 Five Mile Road (at Haggerty) Plymouth. Trisagion 7:30 pm. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m., until 10 a.m. Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019
