Plymouth - Dinah (Diane) Irma Breck of Plymouth, died November 6, 2019. She was 87 years old. Diane was born in Norwich, England to John and Irma (nee Keeler) Emms. Diane was the beloved wife of the late George who died in 2013. Together they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her loving sons Christopher Breck and Lane Breck, and her dear siblings Moira Thomas and Rodney Emms. Diane was preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Sheila. A Memorial Gathering will be Tuesday, November 12, from 4-6 pm at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, Michigan 48170. Her memorial service will begin at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . To leave a condolence and view full obituary, visit schrader-howell.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019