Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dinah Breck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dinah Irma (Diane) Breck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dinah Irma (Diane) Breck Obituary
Dinah (Diane) Irma Breck

Plymouth - Dinah (Diane) Irma Breck of Plymouth, died November 6, 2019. She was 87 years old. Diane was born in Norwich, England to John and Irma (nee Keeler) Emms. Diane was the beloved wife of the late George who died in 2013. Together they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her loving sons Christopher Breck and Lane Breck, and her dear siblings Moira Thomas and Rodney Emms. Diane was preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Sheila. A Memorial Gathering will be Tuesday, November 12, from 4-6 pm at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, Michigan 48170. Her memorial service will begin at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The . To leave a condolence and view full obituary, visit schrader-howell.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dinah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -