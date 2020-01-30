Services
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Avenue (3 blocks N. h of 10 Mile)
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Avenue (3 blocks N. h of 10 Mile)
Dinshaw Sarkari

Dinshaw Sarkari Obituary
Dinshaw Sarkari

Grosse Pointe Woods - Sarkari, Dinshaw, Age 92 of Grosse Pointe Woods

Passed away of natural causes. Loving husband of the late Dolat D. Sarkari.

Beloved father of Roshni Patel; father In Law to Zahan P. Patel; Adoring grandfather of Ruzbeh and Navaz; Adoring grandfather in law of Farnauz; Adoring great grandfather of Cyrus; and in laws of Roshan P. Patel. Visitation Saturday 2pm until 7pm and Sunday 9:00am until time of service at St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue (3 blocks N. h of 10 Mile). Private cremation to follow. Memorials may be given to Zoroastrian Assoc. of Michigan or The Helm of Grosse Pointe Farms.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
