Dinshaw Sarkari
Grosse Pointe Woods - Sarkari, Dinshaw, Age 92 of Grosse Pointe Woods
Passed away of natural causes. Loving husband of the late Dolat D. Sarkari.
Beloved father of Roshni Patel; father In Law to Zahan P. Patel; Adoring grandfather of Ruzbeh and Navaz; Adoring grandfather in law of Farnauz; Adoring great grandfather of Cyrus; and in laws of Roshan P. Patel. Visitation Saturday 2pm until 7pm and Sunday 9:00am until time of service at St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue (3 blocks N. h of 10 Mile). Private cremation to follow. Memorials may be given to Zoroastrian Assoc. of Michigan or The Helm of Grosse Pointe Farms.
