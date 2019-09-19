Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
(269) 651-3284
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Sturgis, MI
Dixie S. Hartman


1934 - 2019
Dixie S. Hartman Obituary
Dixie S. Hartman

Waterford - Dixie S. Hartman, age 85 of Waterford, Michigan and a former Sturgis resident passed away early Tuesday morning September 17, 2019 in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan

She was born May 13, 1934 in Centreville, Michigan only daughter of the late James Russell and Inez B. (Elliott) Brown.

Dixie's early life was lived in Centreville where she was a graduate of Centreville High School with the class of 1953. She lived in Waterford for several years and following Bill's retirement in 1994 they moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona where they resided until 2013 when they moved back to Waterford.

On June 27, 1953 she married William E. Hartman at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis by the Rev. Herbert M. Heidenreich.

Dixie's first retired from the Kirsch Company in Sturgis following 13 years of employment and later retired from the Eaton Corporation following 13 years of dedicated employment. She had also worked 2 years at the Fort Wayne National Bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana a job she truly enjoyed.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and enjoyed playing golf, sewing and boating but Dixie's true joy and love in life was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband: William; two daughters: Dawn (Ronald) Narczewski of Montgomery, Illinois and Lisa (Timothy) Hensley of Hampton, Virginia; two sons: Jeffery (Arienne) Hartman of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Shawn (Sara) Hartman of Davisburg; eight grandchildren: Nickolas (Pamala) Narczewski, Kelly Narczewski, Alexandria (Michael) Stevens, Jacob Hartman, Grant Hartman, Lauren Hartman, Abby Hartman and Katelin Hartman; two great grandchildren: Natalie Narczewski and Norah Narczewski; four brothers: Lon R. (Cathy) Brown of Emporia, Kansas, Glen Brown of Brooksville, Florida, Dexter Brown of Homosassa, Florida and Brian Brown of Cassopolis and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Gary Brown and Lanny Brown.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 where funeral services celebrating the life of Dixie S. Hartman will begin at 2:00 P.M. Friday. Mr. Larry Wallman will officiate. In accordance with her wishes cremation will follow the service. A graveside committal and burial of the ashes will take place at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hartman's memory consider the , 1474 E. 12 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, MI 48071.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
