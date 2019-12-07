Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Dolores Flaishans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
22430 Michigan Ave,
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Flaishans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores A. Flaishans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores A. Flaishans Obituary
Dolores A. Flaishans

Flaishans, Dolores A. Entered into rest on December 5, 2019. Age 75. Beloved sister of Pat Campbell (The late Bob). Loving daughter of the late Leonard and Alice Flaishans. Dear aunt of Todd Campbell and Diane Gryka. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48124. Instate 10:30 a.m. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment Mt. Kelly Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church. Howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -