Flaishans, Dolores A. Entered into rest on December 5, 2019. Age 75. Beloved sister of Pat Campbell (The late Bob). Loving daughter of the late Leonard and Alice Flaishans. Dear aunt of Todd Campbell and Diane Gryka. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48124. Instate 10:30 a.m. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment Mt. Kelly Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church. Howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019