Dolores A. Seguin
Dolores A. Sequin, age 87, February 3, 2020.
Loving wife of the late Richard Seguin, and best Mom ever of Sue (George) Eichorn, Nancy (Phil) Carlisi, Kathy Seguin, Cindy (Ken) Yamamoto, Carol (Phil) Ladyka, Julie (Tom) DeGrez, Rick (Jennifer) Seguin, and a large extended family including 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends.
Visitation Friday 2-9 PM with an evening Scripture Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In state Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Faustina Catholic Church, until the time of the Funeral Mass 10 AM. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020