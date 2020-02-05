Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Dolores A. Seguin

Dolores A. Seguin Obituary
Dolores A. Seguin

Dolores A. Sequin, age 87, February 3, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Richard Seguin, and best Mom ever of Sue (George) Eichorn, Nancy (Phil) Carlisi, Kathy Seguin, Cindy (Ken) Yamamoto, Carol (Phil) Ladyka, Julie (Tom) DeGrez, Rick (Jennifer) Seguin, and a large extended family including 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends.

Visitation Friday 2-9 PM with an evening Scripture Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In state Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Faustina Catholic Church, until the time of the Funeral Mass 10 AM. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
