Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Adams Obituary
Dolores Adams

Plymouth - November 21, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Loving mother of Nancy (George) Zathey, Kathleen (Fred) Stocco, Lester R. (Deborah) and Tim. Cherished grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 4-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford and Cherry Hill). In state Monday at 10 am until time of mass at 10:30 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph). Donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Michigan Humane Society. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -