Dolores Adams
Plymouth - November 21, 2019. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Loving mother of Nancy (George) Zathey, Kathleen (Fred) Stocco, Lester R. (Deborah) and Tim. Cherished grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 4-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford and Cherry Hill). In state Monday at 10 am until time of mass at 10:30 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail (between Inkster & Telegraph). Donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Michigan Humane Society. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019