Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Burr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ann Burr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Ann Burr Obituary
Dolores Ann Burr

Rochester - Age 82 of Rochester, passed away September 3, 2019. Loving wife of Gerald Burr and the late Marvin Jurcak. Dear mother of Debra (Jon) Sewell, Marvin (Lori) Jurcak, Lynn (Dave) Moss, Annette (Christopher) Frey, Charles (Christine) Jurcak and Kenneth (June) Jurcak. Stepmother of Anne (Ken) Munn, Raymond (Jill) Burr, Sally (David) Dupack and Stephen (Barbara) Burr. Also survived by many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Jerome (Nancy) Sturza, Janet Finnigan and Alan (Jan) Sturza. Funeral Mass, Monday, September 9, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends Sunday 2:00 - 7:00 pm with a scripture service at 6:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorials in Dolores' name may be made to the . Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now