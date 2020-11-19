Dolores Ann Mehringer
Livonia, MI - Dolores Ann Mehringer of Livonia, Michigan peacefully passed away November 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born June 22, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Daniel John and Beatrice (Knowles) Gillece. Beloved wife of the late Otto J. Mehringer, married for 64 years. Loving mother of Michael (Diane) Mehringer, Daniel Mehringer, and Diane (Michael) Loftis. Dearest grandmother of Lauren Mehringer (fiancé Joe Schubert) and Mark (Elizabeth) Mehringer. Dear sister-in-law of Beverly Gillece. Dolores was predeceased by her siblings Charles Gillece and Mary Jane (Lewis) Erlewine. She is also survived by many loving family and friends. Dolores was a retired Livonia Public School teacher. She was also a gourmet cook, an amazing seamstress and avid traveler who visited dozens of destinations all over the globe. Dolores also loved spending summers at the family home in East Jordan, MI. A memorial Mass took place at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice Catholic Church, followed by an inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI. Please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
to share a memory or photo of Dolores. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
- Greater Michigan Chapter.