Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Wauters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ann Wauters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Ann Wauters Obituary
Dolores Ann Wauters

Indian River - Dolores Ann Wauters, 91, of Indian River passed away November 26, 2019 quietly at home surrounded by her family. Dolores was born November 3, 1928 in Detroit, the daughter of Norman W. & Agnes F. (Orckowski) Rothwell. She grew up in Detroit and attended East Commerce High School where she graduated in 1946.

Dolores married Leo Wauters on July 8, 1950 in Detroit, MI and the couple made their home and raised their family in Centerline, MI. She enjoyed oil painting, sketching, family time, boating and camping.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Teague (Jerry) of Williamsburg KY, Raymond Wauters of St. Clair Shores and Catherine (Frederick) Pizzuti also of St. Clair Shores, five grandchildren, Angela, Adam, Victoria, Jennifer and Jamie, seven great grandchildren, Aaron, Jasmine, Sarah, Journey, Gabe, Shane and Brooke, and a sister Valerie Szymanski. She was well loved by her many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Wauters.

Visitation will take place at the Cross in the Woods Catholic Church in Indian River on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral Mass will take place at the Cross in the Woods Catholic Church on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with the family greeting friends one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Cross in the Woods Catholic Shrine.

Friends and family are welcome to share memories and condolences online at www.stonefuneralhome.com

The family is served by the Lintz Funeral Home



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -