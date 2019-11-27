|
|
Dolores Ann Wauters
Indian River - Dolores Ann Wauters, 91, of Indian River passed away November 26, 2019 quietly at home surrounded by her family. Dolores was born November 3, 1928 in Detroit, the daughter of Norman W. & Agnes F. (Orckowski) Rothwell. She grew up in Detroit and attended East Commerce High School where she graduated in 1946.
Dolores married Leo Wauters on July 8, 1950 in Detroit, MI and the couple made their home and raised their family in Centerline, MI. She enjoyed oil painting, sketching, family time, boating and camping.
She is survived by her three children, Susan Teague (Jerry) of Williamsburg KY, Raymond Wauters of St. Clair Shores and Catherine (Frederick) Pizzuti also of St. Clair Shores, five grandchildren, Angela, Adam, Victoria, Jennifer and Jamie, seven great grandchildren, Aaron, Jasmine, Sarah, Journey, Gabe, Shane and Brooke, and a sister Valerie Szymanski. She was well loved by her many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Wauters.
Visitation will take place at the Cross in the Woods Catholic Church in Indian River on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral Mass will take place at the Cross in the Woods Catholic Church on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with the family greeting friends one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Cross in the Woods Catholic Shrine.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories and condolences online at www.stonefuneralhome.com
The family is served by the Lintz Funeral Home
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019