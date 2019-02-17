|
|
Dolores B. Jablonski
- - Dolores B. Jablonski September 3, 1930 - February 14, 2019 Beloved wife of Walter. Dearest mother of Dr. Peter (Dr. Lynn) and Kris. Loving grandmother of Nikolaus and Katherine. Dear sister Maryann Laginess, Geraldine Beck and Jerome Przystup. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday 10:30 am at St. Sabina Church until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019