|
|
Dolores B. Rogowski
Warren - Dolores B. Rogowski, age 88, a resident of Warren, passed away on April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell. Loving mother of Marcy ( the late Tom) Trepky, Marge (Rex) Ainslie and Marlene (Michael) Klueck. Proud grandmother of Christopher (Emmarie Huetteman) Trepky, Marissa (Nicholas) Kostoff, Sean Ainslie, Pamela Klueck and Kevin (Ashley) Klueck, and great-grandmother of Olivia, Donovan and Juniper. Dearest sister of Gertrude Kubicz. Dear sister-in-law of Robert Rogowski and Barbara (Roy) Meyer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre, Madison Heights, Michigan 48071. In State Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 9:30 a.m., St. Mark Catholic Church, 4401 Bart, Warren, Michigan 48091. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Detroit, Michigan. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Solanus Casey. Please share a memory with the family on Dolores' online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019