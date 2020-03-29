Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Dolores "Dee" Brode, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, died on March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of over 70 years of Seymour Brode. Cherished mother of Rick Brode (Rima Kim), Marcy Trager (Mark Brode), Lori Garon (Larry Garon); Mother-in-law of the late Scott Trager; Loving grandmother of Robert Trager, Laura and Ryan Trager, Jamie and Solomon Amster, Andrew Garon, Sarah and Bradley Garon, Harrison Brode, Rayanne Brode, and the late Charles Brode. Adored great-grandmother of Avery Trager, Scotland Trager, Paxton Amster, Ford Trager, and Sloane Amster. Sister of the late Gail Jacobs. Daughter of the late Raye and the late Charles Matler. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews, a world of friends, and treasured caregiver Beba Mironovic. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WERE HELD AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
