Dolores D'Ascenzo
Dolores D'Ascenzo, age 89, passed away November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrea ("Andy") D'Ascenzo and mother of her son, the late Gary D'Ascenzo. Dolores is survived by her children, Tony (Linda) D'Ascenzo, Robin (Jerry) Sindici, Brian (Janet) D'Ascenzo and Larry (Leslye) D'Ascenzo. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) D'Ascenzo, Jake (Erica) D'Ascenzo, Quinn (Aly) D'Ascenzo, Alexandra D'Ascenzo and Nina D'Ascenzo, and great-grandchildren, Ian and Evie D'Ascenzo. A private Memorial Service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Angela Hospice will be appreciated. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com