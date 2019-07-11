|
|
Dolores "Punkie" Graves
Allen Park - Graves, Dolores "Punkie". July 9, 2019. Age 88 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Robert Graves. Loving mother of the late Debra (Richard) Davis, Robert (Annie) Graves, the late Philip (Annie) Graves, and Wanda (Gerald) Dudus. Dear sister of Beverly. Dearest grandmother of Sarah, Matt, Jake, Justin (Kelly), Jeff (Esther), Ian, Phil, Andrew, Steve (Dusty), Danielle (Rob), Jess (Cody), Mark (Karmin) and Jackie. Loving great-grandmother of 10. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Dorothy Shumway and her sisters Gert, Shirley, and Edith. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:30-8:30 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Dolores's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019