Services
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Molnar Funeral Homes - The Thon Center
2760 Biddle Avenue
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center
2760 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center
2760 Biddle Ave.,
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores K. Nagle


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores K. Nagle Obituary
Dolores K. Nagle

Allen Park - Nagle, Dolores K. August 8, 2019. Age 80 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Steven (Don), Michael (Lisa), Robert (Nancy), Patrick (Connie) Nagle and Susan (Joel) Marchand. Dearest grandmother of Bethany, Kristin, Emily, Amelia Nagle and Josh (Alisha) Marchand. Great grandmother of Lillian, Abigail, Ian and Annabelle Marchand. Dear sister of Andrew Fary Jr. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Lottie Fary. Visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Service 10:30 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.