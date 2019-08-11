|
Dolores K. Nagle
Allen Park - Nagle, Dolores K. August 8, 2019. Age 80 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Steven (Don), Michael (Lisa), Robert (Nancy), Patrick (Connie) Nagle and Susan (Joel) Marchand. Dearest grandmother of Bethany, Kristin, Emily, Amelia Nagle and Josh (Alisha) Marchand. Great grandmother of Lillian, Abigail, Ian and Annabelle Marchand. Dear sister of Andrew Fary Jr. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Lottie Fary. Visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2:00 PM-8:00 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Service 10:30 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019