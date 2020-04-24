Resources
Dolores McDermott, 92, passed away peacefully March 24th, 2020, at the home of her son and his wife. Dolores was married to Thomas McDermott for almost 53 years and was beloved mother of Mary (Mike) Ahern and Tim (Doris Poprawa). Dolores is also survived by her five grandchildren, Casey and Kyle McDermott and Grace, Katie and Hannah Ahern. Dolores was a registered nurse with a kind and compassionate soul whose strong faith sustained her in the years since the passing of her husband. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for June 5th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, West Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Solanus Casey Center. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
