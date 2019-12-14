Resources
Rochester Hills - Smith, Dolores Monica, of Rochester Hills, passed away December 13, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of William Smith, dear mother of Diane (Vince) Brusca, Susan Kingman, Bill (Libby) Smith, Ron Smith, Michael (Ono) Smith and Kevin (Catherine) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Allan) Murphy, Katie Kingman, Whitney (Brent) Weaver, Lauren (Brian) Savage, Claire Smith and Emily Smith. Great Grandmother of Jackson Savage and Josephine Murphy. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17 from 3-8 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12:00 noon with an instate time of 11:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. Memorials in Dolores' name may be made to or Shriners Hospital. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
