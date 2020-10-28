Dolores Murphy
Dolores Mary Murphy, of Clawson and Royal Oak, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at the age of 106. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Shane (the late Mary Ellen), Kathleen, Sheila, Bridget (the late Jack) Waldvogel, Timothy (Beth) and the late Michael. Proud grandmother of ten, 27 great grandchildren and the late great granddaughter, Ellie. Visitation Thursday, October 29, from 3-9:00 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Friday, October 30, from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 am at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester Road, Troy. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Focus: HOPE, 1400 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238, www.focushope.edu/donate
