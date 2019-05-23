|
|
Dolores Newcomb
Warren - NEWCOMB, DOLORES M. Age 80 May 17, 2019. Beloved mother of James(Mary). Proud grandmother of Daniel Newcomb & Katelyn(Kyle)Nelson. Dearest sister of Geraldine Rein. Dear daughter of the late Harry(the late Jean)Rein. Visitation Friday 3-9pm. Funeral Saturday 11:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019