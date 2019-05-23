Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Warren - NEWCOMB, DOLORES M. Age 80 May 17, 2019. Beloved mother of James(Mary). Proud grandmother of Daniel Newcomb & Katelyn(Kyle)Nelson. Dearest sister of Geraldine Rein. Dear daughter of the late Harry(the late Jean)Rein. Visitation Friday 3-9pm. Funeral Saturday 11:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
