Dolores R. Birka
Dolores R. Birka passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John for 61 years. Mother of Mark (Mary Jo) Birka, Diane Birka, and Loraine (Keith) Campau. Grandmother of Michelle (Aaron) Carbaugh, Molly Birka (Peter Moran), Lauren and Brenna Campau. Memorial gathering at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, Michigan, on June 18, 2020 from 4-8pm. Rosary at 7pm. Memorial mass of the Resurrection at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, on June 19, at 10am. A mask is required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Salvation Army or Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.