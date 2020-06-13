Dolores R. Birka
1931 - 2020
Dolores R. Birka

Dolores R. Birka passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John for 61 years. Mother of Mark (Mary Jo) Birka, Diane Birka, and Loraine (Keith) Campau. Grandmother of Michelle (Aaron) Carbaugh, Molly Birka (Peter Moran), Lauren and Brenna Campau. Memorial gathering at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, Michigan, on June 18, 2020 from 4-8pm. Rosary at 7pm. Memorial mass of the Resurrection at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, on June 19, at 10am. A mask is required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Salvation Army or Michigan Humane Society.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUN
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUN
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Sebastian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 5, 2020
My prayers and sympathy to the entire Birka family. May she rest in peace.
Kathy Vecchioni Smith
Friend
June 5, 2020
We took this picture of Delores the last time we visited with all of you. It is such a nice picture, we wanted to share it with you! Moms stay in a very special part of our hearts even after they pass. We are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother and Grandmother. Dave and Pat
David and Patricia Dick
Family
June 5, 2020
On behalf of the Capuchin brothers, I offer my deepest sympathies on the passing of Dolores. It is truly humbling to receive memorial donations in honor of Dolores's life. Please be assured of the brother's prayers for the entire Birka family during this great time of grief. May perpetual light shine upon Dolores.
Br Nick Blattner Ofm Capuchin
Friend
