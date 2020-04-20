|
|
Dolores Raske
Waterford - Dolores ("Dee Dee") Ann Lowes-Raske, age 90, of Waterford, passed away April 13, 2020 at The Inn at Cass Lake. Loving mother of Kevin (Mindy) Raske, Kimberly (the late Michael) McGaughey, Karla (John) Mast, Keith Raske, Kurt Raske, and Kyle (Ann) Raske. Dear grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of eleven. Dear sister of Beverly LaBadie. Memorial service details will be released at a future date. For full obituary and to share a memory, please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020