Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Dolores Stus
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda Dr
Dearborn, MI
Dolores Theresa Stus Obituary
Dolores Theresa Stus

Dolores Theresa Stus, 94, was born June 16, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to Stella and Henry Ebel. She passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family.

Dolores lived and raised her family with her "one and only" Jerry Stus for 66 years in Dearborn. Loving mother of Carol (Bud), Jerry (Bev), Jed (Aria), Debbie (Scott), Michael (the late Michelle), Kevin (Anne), Paul (Jaina), Laura (Jim). Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Jerry, parents, 7 siblings and daughter Kathy.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 48120. Gathering at church from 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Tues 4:30 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
