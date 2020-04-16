Resources
Howell - 78, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, William Galvin; children, Bill (Shari), Tom, Elizabeth (Paul) Bischoff, David (Jamie), and Gary (Sarah); and 16 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother, Timothy (Jane) Reghi. Lynn's family is planning visitation and a funeral mass when our country returns to health. Please visit heeney-sundquist.com for a more comprehensive obituary. Arrangements by Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington, (248-474-5200).

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
