|
|
Domenica DiCicco
Our dearly beloved, Domenica DiCicco passed on April 19, 2020, at the age of 89 and is survived by her husband Pasquale, children Marie,(Danny), Angelo,(Helen) Benedetto, and Robert, (Kelly). She is survived by grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle, Mario, Nina, Alex, Alysa, Christian and Brandon. Domenica was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker who selflessly raised her family. She was our rock and strength and will be greatly missed by family and friends and will remain forever in our hearts.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020